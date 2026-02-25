Ho Chi Minh City ready for early offshore voting on February 26

Ho Chi Minh City has set up four early polling stations in Tam Thang and Phuoc Thang wards and Long Son commune to enable officers, soldiers and workers who are on long-term duty at sea to exercise their voting rights on February 26.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Standing Vice Chairman of the city’s election committee, Nguyen Van Tho (C) inspects early election preparations at Naval Flotillas 129. (Photo: SGGP)

An inspection delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City committee serving the local election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term on February 25 reviewed preparations at early polling stations.

At the inspected locations, the delegation examined the opening ceremony agenda, voter list compilation and posting, and security and safety measures, as well as plans for transporting ballot boxes and deploying vessels to offshore voting sites, including DK1 platforms and ships on duty at sea.

Nguyen Van Tho, head of the delegation and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal election committee, stated that as of February 25, preparations at polling stations had been largely completed and were ready for the simultaneous early voting scheduled for the morning of February 26.

For this election, Ho Chi Minh City has set up four early polling stations in Tam Thang and Phuoc Thang wards, as well as in Long Son commune, to enable officers, soldiers, and workers who are on long-term duty at sea to exercise their voting rights.

Fisheries surveillance vessel KN-260 prepares to depart, transporting ballot boxes to ships currently on duty at sea to facilitate early voting by eligible voters. (Photo: SGGP)

Eligible voters include personnel from Naval Flotillas 129 and 128 under the navy; the standing maritime militia squadron under the municipal High Command; the DK1 battalion and Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2; Coast Guard Region 3; Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2; and the Vietnam-Russia joint venture Vietsovpetro, along with contractors and crews working offshore.

These voters, numbering more than 4,500, would not be present onshore to cast their ballots on the official election day of March 15.

According to the municipal election committee, Naval Region 2 has deployed two vessels, and Coast Guard Region 3 has deployed one vessel to carry out early offshore voting.

Vietnamplus