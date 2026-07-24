Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, China’s Heilongjiang Province seek to strengthen ties

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City and Heilongjiang Province, a key economic hub in northeastern China, are seeking to deepen bilateral cooperation across agriculture, high-tech industry, trade, and tourism, local officials said Thursday.

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Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (R) receives Mr. Han Shengjian, Vice Governor of Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

During a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on July 23, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha welcomed a visiting Chinese delegation led by Han Shengjian, Vice Governor of Heilongjiang Province.

At the meeting, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha welcomed the delegation and highly appreciated the visit, saying it would help strengthen cooperation with Heilongjiang Province, particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture, culture and tourism.

Based on the needs and strengths of both sides, Ho Chi Minh City attaches great importance to and seeks to deepen cooperation with Heilongjiang Province in agricultural production, particularly smart agriculture, high-tech farming, agricultural supply chains, and machinery and equipment for the agriculture and forestry sectors.

The city also hopes to expand cooperation in science and technology, innovation, heavy industry, high-tech manufacturing, clean energy, business connectivity, tourism and aviation to fully leverage the comparative strengths and development potential of both localities.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Vice Governor of Heilongjiang Province Han Shengjian outlined Heilongjiang’s key economic advantages and concurred with Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha’s proposals to advance comprehensive bilateral ties.

By Viet Le – Translated by Kim Khanh

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