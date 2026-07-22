Military Region 7 pays tribute to revolutionary contributors

The delegation from Military Region 7 pays tribute to war heroes and visits and encourages teams searching for fallen soldiers’ remains, marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 22, a delegation from Military Region 7, led by Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of the Military Region, offered incense in tribute to fallen heroes and visited families of policy beneficiaries as well as personnel engaged in the search and recovery of fallen soldiers’ remains in Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh Province.

At Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, the delegation laid flowers and offered incense at the monument dedicated to Party General Secretary Tran Phu; the memorial stele honoring heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 1968 Tet General Offensive and Uprising; the memorials to martyrs Le Thi Rieng and Tran Van Kieu; the mortuary housing the recovered remains of fallen soldiers; and the site where search and recovery operations are being carried out.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc presents gifts to encourage personnel engaged in the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc and the delegation also visited, encouraged, and presented gifts to officers, soldiers, and personnel carrying out search and recovery operations at the site.

The delegation then offered flowers and incense at the Memorial to Fallen Heroes and Martyrs at Cu Chi Martyrs' Cemetery in An Nhon Tay Commune. They also visited and presented gifts to sampling teams 1, 2, and 12 engaged in the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains.

The Military Region 7 delegation offers flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at Cu Chi Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Later the same day, the delegation offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes and martyrs at Ben Duoc Memorial Temple in the Saigon – Gia Dinh – Cho Lon Revolutionary Tradition Area. The delegation also toured the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site.

The delegation also paid visits to Lieutenant General Pham Van Dy and Lieutenant General Le Thanh Tam, former Political Commissars of Military Region 7.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc presents gifts to encourage teams collecting samples from recovered fallen soldiers' remains. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on July 22, the Criminal Judgment Enforcement and Judicial Support Division (PC10), under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, offered flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park.

The delegation was led by Senior Colonel Lam Hong Vu, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Head of PC10. Also attending were Senior Colonel Le Anh Viet, Deputy Head of PC10, along with unit leaders, commanding officers, and other officers and personnel.

On the occasion, PC10 also presented appreciation gifts to personnel carrying out the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Officers of the PC10 pay tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh