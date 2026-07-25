Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to war veterans, meritorious families

Ho Chi Minh City leaders on July 24 paid tribute to war veterans, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and other people with meritorious service.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders on July 24 paid tribute to war veterans, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and other people with meritorious service through a series of visits ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh inquires about the health and living conditions of war veteran Nguyen Thi Than.

A delegation led by Hoang Nguyen Dinh, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, visited and presented gifts to war veteran Nguyen Thi Than in Cau Kieu Ward.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh wished the war veteran good health and a happy life, while urging local Party committees and authorities to continue providing attentive care for policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service.

In Tan An Hoi Commune, a delegation led by Truong Thi Bich Hanh, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, visited Heroic Vietnamese Mothers Huynh Thi Lo and Le Thi Phien.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh affirmed that the city's Party organization, government and people always cherish and remember the immense sacrifices and contributions of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service. She wished the two mothers good health and longevity, expressing hope that they would continue serving as a source of inspiration for younger generations.

The delegation visits and presents a gift to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Huynh Thi Lo.

The delegation visits and presents a gift to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Le Thi Phien.

A delegation headed by Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, visited Nguyen Thi Be in Phuoc Hai Commune, the widow of a fallen soldier; Chau Thi Ut in Long Hai Commune, also the widow of a fallen soldier; and war veteran Nguyen Thi Thao in Long Dien Commune.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by previous generations, wished the families continued good health, and encouraged them to preserve and promote the revolutionary tradition.

The delegation visits and presents a gift to war veteran Le Hong Liem.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Dang Van Dinh, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, visited war veteran Le Hong Liem in Duc Nhuan Ward and Hero of the People's Armed Forces Le Thi Thu Nguyet in Phu Nhuan Ward.

The delegation visits and presents a gift to Hero of the People's Armed Forces Le Thi Thu Nguyet.

On behalf of the delegation, Mr. Dang Van Dinh wished them good health and encouraged them to continue serving as exemplary role models, helping educate younger generations about Vietnam's revolutionary traditions.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong