An Khanh Ward pays tribute to fallen heroes, honors meritorious families

An Khanh Ward in Ho Chi Minh City held a flower- and incense-offering ceremony on July 24 to commemorate fallen heroes.

The event also included gift presentations to meritorious families and a candle-lighting tribute to soldiers who died defending Rach Chiec Bridge during the Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

The Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Khanh Ward in Ho Chi Minh City organized the ceremony at the Memorial Park dedicated to soldiers who defended Rach Chiec Bridge during the Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

The event marked the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

Attendees included former Politburo Member and former Standing Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Le Hong Anh, along with leaders of An Khanh Ward.

In a solemn atmosphere, delegates offered flowers and incense and observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh and the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and reunification.

Former Standing Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Le Hong Anh attends the commemorative ceremony. (Photo: Phuong Uyen)

Participants also listened to a talk by Trinh Quang Thang, a former officer of the Ministry of National Defense's General Department II. A veteran of an anti-aircraft artillery unit, he shared memories of defending Hanoi during the 1972 "Dien Bien Phu in the Air" campaign and later taking part in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

On the occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Khanh Ward presented 81 gift packages to war veterans' families and other policy beneficiary households in the locality.

According to Mr. Le Tran Kien, Secretary of the An Khanh Ward Party Committee, the ward has organized a range of meaningful activities to mark War Invalids and Martyrs' Day, including providing support to 613 people with meritorious service to the revolution and their relatives under the city's policies.

Former Standing Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Le Hong Anh (fifth from left) and An Khanh Ward Party Secretary Le Tran Kien present gifts to war veterans' families and other policy beneficiary households. (Photo: Phuong Uyen)

In the coming period, the ward will continue reviewing the living conditions, housing and healthcare needs of policy beneficiary families, war invalids, sick veterans and relatives of fallen soldiers to promptly provide appropriate assistance to those facing difficulties.

As part of the ceremony, delegates also floated lanterns and lit candles in tribute to the 52 fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives defending Rach Chiec Bridge in 1975.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong