Ho Chi Minh City proposes subsidies for fishing vessel tracking devices

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a support package to help fishing vessel owners replace aging vessel monitoring systems and maintain satellite connectivity, as part of efforts to combat illegal fishing.

Vessel tracking device on a fishing boat. Photo: SGGP/Thanh Huy

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted a proposal to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to draft, under expedited procedures, a resolution providing financial support for replacing vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment and covering connectivity and electronic fishing log subscription fees for local fishing vessels.

According to the city government, the policy is intended to ease financial pressure on fishermen while supporting measures to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and help address the European Commission's yellow card warning. Ho Chi Minh City currently has 2,225 fishing vessels measuring 15 meters or longer that are required to install VMS equipment.

Most VMS devices, installed in 2019, have deteriorated, frequently lose signal, no longer meet technical standards, and are out of warranty. At the same time, rising fuel prices and declining fish stocks have made it difficult for many vessel owners to finance replacements.

Under the draft resolution, each eligible fishing vessel would receive a one-time subsidy of up to VND24 million (about US$920) to replace its VMS device. Vessel owners would also receive support of up to VND400,000 (about US$15) per month for satellite service fees and up to VND250,000 (about US$10) per month for electronic fishing log subscription fees.

To qualify, vessels must be registered in Ho Chi Minh City, and owners must commit to keeping the VMS equipment operational 24 hours a day, as required by regulations. Vessels found fishing illegally in foreign waters or deliberately disabling their tracking devices will not be eligible for the subsidies.

The program is expected to cost about VND50 billion (approximately US$1.9 million), funded by the local budget and other lawful sources. If approved by the municipal People's Council, the resolution will remain in effect through December 31, 2030.

The policy is expected to reduce operating costs for fishermen, support legal fishing activities, strengthen modern fisheries management, and contribute to Vietnam's efforts to have the European Commission lift its IUU yellow card warning.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan