Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC studies downtown seaport relocation

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City is studying a plan and timeline to relocate seaports from its central area in an effort to ease traffic congestion, improve environmental quality and create new urban development space.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed relevant departments and agencies to study a plan and roadmap for relocating seaports from the city's central area to address traffic bottlenecks and improve environmental protection.

The move follows instructions from Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc in Notice No. 365/TB-VPCP dated July 10, 2026. Under the directive, the city is required to work closely with the Ministry of Construction to determine an appropriate plan and timeline for relocating seaports currently operating in the urban core.

The primary objective of the relocation is to reduce traffic congestion while promoting a cleaner and more sustainable environment in the city center.

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The Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water port complex (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Huy)

To implement the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned the municipal Department of Construction to lead coordination with the Ministry of Construction and consult the city on the necessary implementation steps.

City authorities view the early development of a port relocation roadmap as a key step toward easing infrastructure bottlenecks and creating new space for Ho Chi Minh City's future development.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

seaport relocation downtown traffic congestion urban planning Ministry of Construction infrastructure environmental protection

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