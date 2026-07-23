SGGP Newspaper pays tribute to policy beneficiary families in Ba Ria Ward

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper paid a visit and offered gifts to policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service to the nation in Ba Ria Ward on July 22.

The organizers present appreciation gifts to policy beneficiary families in Ba Ria Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Sai Gon Giai Phong, in coordination with the Party Committee and the People's Committee of Ba Ria Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, organized the visit to express gratitude to policy beneficiary families and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution in the locality.

The program was sponsored by Nhan Hoa Investment and Trading Service Co., Ltd. (TOSHIKO) and the Tam Tai Viet Foundation.

As part of the program, 20 blood pressure monitors were presented to war invalids and sick veterans, while five scholarships were awarded to children from policy beneficiary families.

Vu Anh Tuan (left), Standing Deputy Director of the Media and Event Services Center of SGGP Newspaper, and Nguyen Chi Cuong (second from right), Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ba Ria Ward Party Committee, present blood pressure monitors to people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Media and Event Services Center of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Le Thi Hong Nhung, emphasized that SGGP Newspaper has always regarded social welfare activities and support for people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution, as well as those facing difficult circumstances, as part of its responsibility to the city and the community. This is not only the mission of a news organization but also how SGGP Newspaper journalists preserve and promote Ho Chi Minh City's long-standing tradition of compassion and solidarity.

Representing the program's sponsor, Sales Director of TOSHIKO Co., Ltd., Le Trung Hieu, expressed his deep gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions of previous generations. He affirmed that the company would continue partnering with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in initiatives supporting people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution, thereby helping uphold and spread the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source" through meaningful and practical actions.

Moved upon receiving the health care gift, Mr. Do Van Du, a veteran who served on the Southwestern border battlefield, said that this is a truly meaningful program, especially as it is held in commemoration of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day on July 27. War veterans are deeply touched and sincerely grateful for the care and support shown by organizations and businesses.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, representative of the Tam Tai Viet Foundation, presents scholarships to children from policy beneficiary families in Ba Ria Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Media and Event Services Center of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Le Thi Hong Nhung, presents a blood pressure monitor to a person who rendered meritorious service to the revolution. (Photo: SGGP)

Sales Director of TOSHIKO Co., Ltd., Le Trung Hieu, presents a blood pressure monitor to a person who rendered meritorious service to the revolution. (Photo: SGGP)

By Viet Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh