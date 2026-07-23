Ho Chi Minh City plans 154 resolutions to implement Urban Development Law

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to issue 154 resolutions to operationalize the forthcoming Urban Development Law.

The Steering Committee for the implementation of the Urban Development Law under the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council held a meeting on July 22 to review progress, discuss solutions to overcome obstacles, and agree on key tasks for implementing the draft law once it is passed and comes into force.

The meeting was chaired by Nguyen Van Tho, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho chairs the meeting.

According to the Legal Affairs Committee of the municipal People's Council, the review identified the need for 154 resolutions to operationalize the Urban Development Law, including 131 normative legal resolutions and 23 individual resolutions in the fields of economy and budget, urban development, culture and society and legal affairs.

Concluding the meeting, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho urged relevant agencies to continue reviewing all contents to finalize the draft law as soon as possible.

He also called for accelerating the drafting of implementing regulations to ensure they are ready for immediate application once the Urban Development Law is approved and takes effect.

For issues involving overlapping responsibilities or unclear jurisdiction among agencies and departments, he instructed relevant units to proactively coordinate and agree on appropriate solutions.

He further emphasized assigning responsibilities in accordance with the "six clarities" principle, including clear personnel, clear tasks, clear timelines, clear responsibilities, clear deliverables and clear outcomes, to strengthen leadership accountability and improve the effectiveness of public administration.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong