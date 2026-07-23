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Local consensus drives rapid clearance for Saigon riverside road

SGGPO

HCMC is accelerating rapid land clearance for the monumental VND9.4 trillion (US$357.19 million) Saigon riverside road project to effectively ease traffic and expand the overall urban spaces.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam

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HCMC Saigon riverside road project Vietnam infrastructure development 2026 land clearance compensation HCMC Ring Road 3 HCMC connection urban beautification Saigon River HCMC logistics waterway system East HCMC spatial expansion National Highway 13 traffic relief

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