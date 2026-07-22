Ho Chi Minh City pays tribute to war veterans and national contributors

To commemorate the 79th War Invalids and Martyrs' Day, Ho Chi Minh City organized delegation visits to wounded veterans, martyrs' spouses and exemplary national contributors across the city.

A delegation led by Tran Tuan Linh, Secretary of the Ba Ria Ward Party Committee and Chairman of the ward People's Council, visited Tran Van Tu, a 2/4-grade war invalid in Long Huong Ward and a former revolutionary activist who was imprisoned by enemy forces during the resistance war.

Ba Ria Ward Party Secretary Tran Tuan Linh (center) presents a gift to war veteran Tran Van Tu. Photo: SGGP/ Truc Giang

During the visit, Secretary of the Ba Ria Ward Party Committee Tran Tuan Linh extended his best wishes to the veteran and his family, expressing deep gratitude for his sacrifices and contributions to Vietnam's struggle for national independence and reunification.

Another delegation, headed by Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, visited and presented gifts to Vo Thi Nguyet, a 2/4-grade war invalid and the widow of martyr Chau Van Phat, in Can Gio Commune.

A delegation led by Nguyen Minh Nhut, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, visited Tran Thi Hoa, a former Phu Tai prison inmate, martyr's widow and now suffering from multiple illnesses, as well as Nguyen Van Giay, a former political prisoner at Con Dao Prison, in Binh My Commune.

Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society Chairman Nguyen Minh Nhut visits and extends his regards to Ms. Tran Thi Hoa during a commemorative visit ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day. Photo: Hong Hai

Meanwhile, Phan Thi Bich Huong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Cultural House, led a delegation to visit Tran Ngoc Canh, a 3/4-grade war invalid; Colonel Le Van Cuc, principal of the Military Political School; Lam Quoc Dung, an outstanding national contributor who produced forged documents for the Saigon Special Forces during the war; and Huynh Thi Nhung, the widow of martyr Duong Dinh Sanh, who was killed during the resistance war against the United States.

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Cultural House presents a gift to Ms. Huynh Thi Nhung. Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Cultural House visits and extends best wishes to Ms. Chau Thi Loan (third from right) during a commemorative visit. Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong

On the same day, authorities in Binh Chau, Dat Do and Long Dien communes also held gatherings and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service.

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By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong