Ho Chi Minh City

City leaders visit war veterans ahead of War Invalids, Martyrs' Day

SGGPO

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited several distinguished war veterans and policy beneficiary families on July 24 to honor their contributions.

A delegation led by Nguyen Van Tho, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Standing Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, visited several distinguished policy beneficiary families on July 24 to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

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Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho presents a gift on behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to Nguyen Dinh Van. Photo: Phuong Uyen.

The delegation first visited Nguyen Dinh Van, a first-class war invalid and Agent Orange victim living in An Khanh Ward. He was seriously wounded during the Tri Thien Campaign in Quang Tri Province, suffering severe head injuries that continue to affect his health.

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Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho presents a commemorative gift to Nguyen Dinh Van during the visit. Photo: Phuong Uyen.

The delegation also visited Tran Hong Quan, a fourth-class war invalid and Agent Orange victim residing in Binh Trung Ward. During his military service, he served as a company commander with the rank of second lieutenant and was wounded while fighting in an area under the management of Naval Region 2's Brigade 125.

Among those visited was Le Van Yen, a second-class war invalid who joined the resistance in 1968. A bombing attack in 1974 cost him a leg, and he was later honored with the Second-Class Resistance Medal.

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Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho visits and extends his regards to Tran Hong Quan. Photo: Phuong Uyen.

During the visits, Mr. Nguyen Van Tho expressed profound gratitude for the veterans' sacrifices and contributions, as well as those of their families, to Vietnam's national liberation. He wished them good health and encouraged them to continue promoting the country's revolutionary traditions and contributing ideas to local development.

The delegation also presented gifts on behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

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By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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War Invalids and Martyrs' Day war veterans policy beneficiary families Agent Orange victims Ho Chi Minh City People's Council national liberation veterans' welfare

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