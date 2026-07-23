Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC issues land acquisition regulations

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City has issued new regulations governing compensation, support, resettlement and land acquisition for projects serving national defense, security and socio-economic development.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued Decision No. 4490/QD-UBND on coordination mechanisms for compensation, support, resettlement, land acquisition and enforcement of land recovery decisions for projects serving national defense, security and socio-economic development in the national and public interest.

The decision took effect on July 20.

The regulations apply to commune-level People's Committees, agencies responsible for compensation and site clearance, project investors, land users whose land is acquired and owners of assets attached to the acquired land.

The regulations emphasize coordinated, consistent, transparent and public implementation while ensuring no additional administrative procedures are imposed beyond those required by law.

Under the new rules, a land acquisition notice must be issued within five days after authorities hold a meeting with affected land users in the acquisition area. The notice must also be delivered within five days from the date it is issued.

boi-thuong-quoc-lo-13-h1-4901-6651.jpg
Site clearance work is underway for Component Project 1 of the National Highway 13 upgrading and expansion project. Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du

The regulations also clearly define the responsibilities of agencies in charge of compensation, support and resettlement in coordinating site clearance. If a notice cannot be delivered directly to affected parties, authorities are required to publish it through mass media to ensure all stakeholders are informed.

If affected land users or owners of assets attached to the acquired land oppose or fail to implement an approved compensation plan, the commune-level people's committee will coordinate with relevant agencies to engage them in discussions and encourage cooperation.

The consultation and persuasion process must be completed within 10 days and documented in writing. If the affected parties still refuse to cooperate after this period, the chairperson of the commune-level People's Committee will issue a land acquisition decision.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

land acquisition compensation resettlement site clearance land recovery public-interest projects national defense socio-economic development Decision 4490/QD-UBND

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