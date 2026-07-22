HCMC leaders visit Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, distinguished war veterans

On July 22, delegations from Ho Chi Minh City visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war invalids, sick veterans, families of fallen soldiers, and people with meritorious service to the nation across the city.

The delegation visits war veteran Pham Van Dao. (Photo: SGGP)

The visits marked the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

On the morning of July 22, a city delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan, visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Dong Thanh, Hoc Mon and Ba Diem communes.

The delegation came to the Hoc Mon Regional General Hospital to pay tribute to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Phan Thi Dang, 106, whose two sons sacrificed their lives during the resistance wars. Due to her advanced age and declining health, she is currently receiving medical care at the hospital.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan extended his warm wishes to the Heroic Vietnamese Mother and her family, while expressing profound gratitude for their immense sacrifices and contributions to the national liberation struggle and the cause of safeguarding the nation.

The delegation then visited war veteran Pham Van Dao, a Category 1/4 war invalid, in Hoc Mon Commune. Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan expressed appreciation for his contributions during the resistance wars and encouraged him to continue upholding the revolutionary tradition and serving as a role model for younger generations.

The delegation visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Huynh Thi Se. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ba Diem Commune, the delegation visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Huynh Thi Se, 101, whose two children joined the revolutionary movement and heroically sacrificed their lives for the nation. On behalf of the city leadership, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan extended his best wishes for her continued good health and happiness with her family, while expressing profound gratitude for the sacrifices and losses her family endured in the cause of the nation's revolutionary struggle.

The Vice Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council expressed his hope that she would continue to serve as a source of spiritual strength and an inspiring example in fostering patriotism and national pride among her descendants and younger generations in the local community.

The visits reflected the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source," while underscoring the care and appreciation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, authorities and people for policy beneficiary families and individuals with meritorious service to the revolution.

Head of the Municipal Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Trong Hieu, visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Hien. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, another Ho Chi Minh City delegation, led by Head of the Municipal Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Trong Hieu, visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Hien in Bau Lam Commune; Mr. Pham Van Binh, an 81 percent war invalid, in Xuyen Moc Commune; and Ms. Tran Thi Hiep, the widow of a fallen soldier, in Hoa Hoi Commune.

During the visits, Mr. Duong Trong Hieu extended his warm regards and inquired about the health and living conditions of the families, while expressing profound gratitude for the immense sacrifices and contributions made by Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war invalids, families of fallen soldiers, and other people with meritorious service to the revolution in the struggle for national liberation and the defense of the nation.

He also expressed his hope that the families would continue to uphold the revolutionary tradition and serve as role models for younger generations, contributing to the continued development of their local communities.

The delegation visits Ms. Tran Thi Hiep, the widow of a fallen soldier, in Hoa Hoi Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Municipal Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Trong Hieu, visits Mr. Pham Van Binh, an 81 percent disabled war veteran, in Xuyen Moc Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation led by Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Pham Minh Tuan, visited Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi Hien in Bau Lam Commune and La Thi Bien in Nghia Thanh Commune.

The delegation extended warm regards and well wishes to the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, expressing profound gratitude for the sacrifices and losses their families endured during the struggle for national liberation. They also called on local authorities to continue providing care and support for their well-being. The delegation presented each Mother with a gift and VND5 million (US$190) in cash.

The delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Xuan visits Ms. Nguyen Thi Hanh. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, another delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Xuan, visited exemplary policy beneficiary families across the city.

The delegation visited Mr. Nguyen Tan Loi, a Category 4/4 war invalid and former resistance fighter exposed to Agent Orange/dioxin, in Nha Be Commune. He enlisted in the military in 1965 and was awarded the First-Class Victory Order, the Third-Class Anti-US Resistance Order for National Salvation, and the Third-Class Resistance Order.

The delegation then visited Ms. Nguyen Thi Hanh, a person with meritorious service for supporting the revolution and a former resistance activist who was captured by enemy forces, in Hiep Phuoc Commune. It also called on Mr. Nguyen Trinh Kiem, a former resistance fighter exposed to Agent Orange/dioxin, in Tan Hung Ward.

The delegation visits Mr. Nguyen Trinh Kiem. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Xuan affirmed that the Party, the State and Ho Chi Minh City have consistently attached great importance to implementing policies for people with meritorious service to the revolution, while continuing to improve both their material and spiritual well-being so that policy beneficiary families can enjoy an increasingly better quality of life.

Mr. Tran Tuan Linh presents gifts to war invalids in the locality. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ba Ria Ward, a delegation led by Secretary of the Ba Ria Ward Party Committee Tran Tuan Linh visited and presented gifts to the family of Heroic Martyr Le Thanh Duy, along with four war invalids and sick veterans in the locality.

Mr. Tran Tuan Linh expressed his hope that the families would continue to uphold the revolutionary tradition, instill patriotism in younger generations, and encourage them to contribute to the development of the local community.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union presents gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Day. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, in coordination with the Ba Ria Ward Women's Union, visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Day. The delegation wished her good health and happiness with her family, while encouraging her relatives to continue preserving the revolutionary tradition and educating younger generations about patriotism and the nation's enduring tradition of gratitude towards those who have served the country.

Tan Phuoc Ward leaders visit people with meritorious service in the locality. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Tan Phuoc Ward organized five delegations to visit and present gifts to 20 families of war invalids, fallen soldiers, policy beneficiary families, and people with meritorious service to the revolution in the locality.

During the visits, ward leaders inquired about the families' health and living conditions while expressing profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions made by war invalids, fallen soldiers, policy beneficiary families, and people with meritorious service to the revolution.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh