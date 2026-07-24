Xuyen Tam Canal project targets site clearance handover before August 30

Site clearance for the Xuyen Tam Canal dredging and environmental restoration project is on track to be fully handed over before August 30, local authorities said at a press conference on Ho Chi Minh City’s socioeconomic affairs on July 23.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the briefing was co-chaired by Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong, and Deputy Director of the Culture and Sports Department Nguyen Ngoc Hoi.

Presenting an update on the project, head of Project Management Unit 3 under the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, Pham Nhat Linh, noted that construction has been divided into three packages, all of which are being actively executed simultaneously.

As of late June 2026, the wards of Gia Dinh, Binh Thanh, and An Nhon had achieved 100 percent site clearance handover. In Binh Loi Trung Ward, 39 remaining cases are expected to finalize compensation and hand over their land before August 30, 2026.

The Gia Dinh Ward People's Committee also provided information at the press briefing on the status of properties remaining after land clearance, noting that many residual lots are too small for new construction.

According to the ward's review of partially acquired properties, 214 cases have remaining land areas of more than 9 square meters, while 49 cases have residual areas of less than 9 square meters. Of the latter, eight are vacant lots with no structures, while 41 contain existing homes that remain occupied by residents.

For the eight vacant residual lots of less than 9 square meters, the ward has compiled a list and, in coordination with the Binh Thanh Ward Construction Investment Project Management Board, has encouraged affected residents to agree to full land acquisition so they may be considered for resettlement. However, many households have yet to give their consent.

The remaining plots measuring less than 9 square meters do not meet the legal requirements for the issuance of permits to construct new homes. Existing buildings on these sites are therefore allowed to remain in their current condition. Local authorities will only consider applications for repairs or renovations necessary to ensure safety and minimum living conditions, while requests for new construction or expansions that increase the size or scale of the structures will not be approved.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh