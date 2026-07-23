Vietnam Coast Guard delegation visits Con Dao residents, troops

A delegation from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command visited Con Dao Special Zone in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22, presenting gifts to residents, armed forces personnel and disadvantaged groups.

As part of its 2026 survey program on the South-Central coastal and island waters, a delegation from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command, led by Major General Tran Van Xuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Vietnam Coast Guard, paid a gift-offering visit and worked with troops and residents in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City, on July 22.

Major General Tran Van Xuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Vietnam Coast Guard, offers incense at Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

The delegation held talks with the Standing Committee of the Con Dao Party Committee and the Con Dao People's Committee on local socio-economic development, national defense and security, as well as coordination in safeguarding Vietnam's maritime sovereignty, supporting fishermen operating offshore, and implementing measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

At the meeting, Major General Tran Van Xuan praised the achievements of the Con Dao Party organization, local authorities and residents, and he expressed hope for continued coordination and support to help Squadron 33 under Coast Guard Region 3 Command effectively carry out its mission of protecting national sovereignty and maintaining security and order at sea.

The delegation presents gifts to local students. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung.

The delegation presents gifts to armed forces units stationed in Con Dao Special Zone. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

On the occasion, the delegation presented 129 gift packages to armed forces units, policy beneficiary families, fishermen, disadvantaged students with outstanding academic performance and members of the local Women's Union, encouraging those living and working on Vietnam's frontline islands.

During the visit, the delegation also laid flowers and offered incense at Hang Duong Cemetery and the Con Dao Memorial Temple, and paid tribute to fallen heroes and prominent patriots.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong