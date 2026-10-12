Saigon River pedestrian bridge passes load tests ahead of final joining

The Saigon River pedestrian bridge has passed a load test, with the 3,400-tonne structure set to be towed from Vung Tau to Ho Chi Minh City for installation. About 90 percent of the project is complete, with final joining scheduled for October 21.

Saigon River pedestrian bridge arch passes load test, ready for towing. (Photo: SGGP)

Following a successful load test of the entire assembly—comprising the main bridge structure and a supporting frame with a total weight of approximately 3,400 tons—the pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River is being prepared for towing from Vung Tau to its installation site.

On October 12, a representative from Vietnam Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company (Nutifood), the sponsor of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge project, announced that the assembly of the bridge’s steel arch structure has been completed at the Vung Tau plant of Dai Dung Metallic Manufacture Construction Trade JSC (DDC).

At DDC's plant in Vung Tau, the steel arch structure of the main bridge span has been fully assembled. Inspired by the nipa palm leaf, the giant steel arch is gradually bringing to life the signature architectural design of the pedestrian bridge spanning the Saigon River.

Bridge arch hydraulic lifting and support frame system (Photo: SGGP)

Before being moved to the site where it would be installed, the whole assembly, which included the main bridge structure weighing about 1,400 tons and a specialized supporting steel frame weighing about 2,000 tons, was put through a special load test. The operation was designed to verify the load-bearing capacity, stability, and safety of both the bridge structure and the supporting frame before transport and final closure.

To execute the test, the contractor deployed approximately 30 Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMT), using a hydraulic system to lift the entire 3,400-ton assembly to a height of 40 centimeters for engineering inspection and evaluation. Sensors and monitoring devices were strategically positioned at critical points to capture technical structural parameters.

Following 24 hours of load testing and displacement monitoring, results confirmed that the entire bridge structure and supporting frame assembly remained stable and satisfied all technical requirements. Notably, deflection and stiffness metrics strictly aligned with design calculations, establishing a foundation for subsequent operational phases.

Workers conduct measurements following load test. (Photo: SGGP)

The successful load test marks a major milestone for the project, paving the way for the next phases: launching, towing, and final structural closure. Departing from the Dong Xuyen Port area in Vung Tau, the towing convoy is expected to take approximately two days to navigate the bridge to its installation site.

According to the schedule, structural closure of the pedestrian bridge is slated for October 21. The closure operation has been calculated based on the hydrological conditions and water levels of the Saigon River, requiring close coordination among technical teams.

To date, approximately 90 percent of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge project has been completed.

Drawing inspiration from the nipa palm leaf—an emblem deeply rooted in Southern Vietnam—the bridge is expected to become a new architectural landmark for Ho Chi Minh City, offering residents and visitors a scenic walkway to view the Saigon River and experience the city from a unique perspective.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh