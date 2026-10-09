Ho Chi Minh City marks National Foundation Day of South Korea

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Republic of Korea (RoK) Friendship Association of HCMC co-hosted a gathering on October 8 to celebrate South Korea's National Foundation Day (October 3).

President of the Vietnam–RoK Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, delivers her speech at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Delivering congratulatory remarks, President of the Vietnam–RoK Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, praised the bilateral relationship built over more than three decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.

She highlighted that the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022 ushered in a new phase of growth, characterized by reinforced political trust, deeper economic cooperation, and expanded collaboration in science, technology, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

According to President of the Vietnam–RoK Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, more than 80,000 South Koreans currently reside and work in Ho Chi Minh City, alongside thousands of active South Korean enterprises. The South Korean community contributes not only to the local economy but has also become an integral part of the city’s social, cultural, and civic life.

As a people-to-people diplomacy organization, the association remains committed to serving as a key bridge to foster friendship between the two nations, she added.

Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Ho Chi Minh City Jung Jung Tae speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Jung Jung Tae, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Ho Chi Minh City, noted that South Korea and Vietnam have become exceptionally close friends, with interpersonal exchanges growing increasingly deep and resilient.

The Consul General commended the Vietnam–RoK Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City for its pivotal role in people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to greater mutual understanding and friendship.

He affirmed that the South Korean Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to work closely with the friendship association and relevant organizations to advance joint initiatives across culture, education, youth programs, and civil exchanges.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh