Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City leaders meet Hungarian Workers' Party delegation

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong met with a Hungarian Workers' Party delegation led by Chairman Gyula Thurmer on October 9.

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Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong (R) and Hungarian Workers' Party Chairman Gyula Thurmer

At the meeting, Mr. Dang Minh Thong briefed the delegation on the city's socioeconomic development and, on behalf of the municipal Party Committee, expressed gratitude to the Hungarian Workers' Party and Hungarian people for their support for Vietnam during its struggles to defend and rebuild the country.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong also welcomed the reciprocal visits and exchanges between delegations from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Hungarian Workers' Party since 2013. The most recent was a visit to Hungary in September 2026 by a delegation led by Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

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Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong hosts Hungarian Workers' Party Chairman Gyula Thurmer.

Mr. Gyula Thurmer expressed appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by Vietnamese leaders, including those in Ho Chi Minh City. Returning to the city after 33 years, he said he was deeply impressed by Vietnam's remarkable progress, particularly the city's development.

He attributed these achievements to the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and what he described as sound development policies that prioritize improving people's living standards.

He said he had repeatedly shared these views with younger generations in Hungary, presenting Vietnam as a model from which his country could learn.

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Ho Chi Minh City leaders and the Hungarian Workers' Party delegation pose for a group photo.

Mr. Gyula Thurmer also announced that the Hungarian Workers' Party planned to establish a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at its headquarters to educate younger generations about the Vietnamese leader and his legacy. Given the party's longstanding affinity for the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people, he expressed hope that Vietnam would assist by providing relevant documents and materials.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong welcomed the initiative and expressed sincere appreciation for the delegation's goodwill and sentiments toward Vietnam. He voiced confidence that the longstanding traditional cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Hungarian Workers' Party would continue to deepen and grow.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Dang Minh Thong Mr.Gyula Thurmer Hungarian Workers' Party Vietnam-Hungary relations

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