Towing of water coconut leaf-shaped Saigon River pedestrian bridge span delayed

The towing of the 3,000-ton main span of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge has been delayed due to the late handover of a specialized barge, prompting adjustments to the project's construction schedule.

On August 25, Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company, the sponsor funding the construction of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge, announced that the schedule for towing the bridge’s water-coconut-leaf-shaped main span to the construction site would be adjusted.

The construction unit is proactively coordinating and preparing personnel, equipment and technical plans, ready to begin work as soon as the barge is handed over. Photo: Bao Anh

The 3,000-ton main span will be towed from the factory in Dong Xuyen Industrial Park to the construction site under a detailed transportation plan, requiring close coordination among relevant parties and a barge capable of handling its size and weight.

Currently, only two vessels nationwide are suitable for this operation, including the Trung Nam S05 barge.

Under the initial plan, the main span was to be towed to the site, connected and technically opened by the end of August 2026. However, the schedule must be adjusted because the specialized vessel provider has been unable to hand over the barge as scheduled.

Workers are constructing the Saigon River pedestrian bridge. Photo: Bao Anh

The main span's towing schedule to the Saigon River will be adjusted. Photo: Bao Anh

A representative of Vietrantimex, the transport company responsible for providing the barge, said that Trung Nam S05 is currently engaged in key oil and gas projects. Bad weather at sea has also delayed unloading at the offshore field, consequently delaying the barge’s handover and deployment for the pedestrian bridge project.

Construction units are proactively coordinating and preparing personnel, equipment and technical plans so they can begin work immediately once the barge is handed over.

Specific dates for the next construction milestones will be announced after the barge is officially handed over and the transportation plan is finalized.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Huyen Huong