Ho Chi Minh City honors 32 outstanding farmers in 2026

On October 8, at Phu Tho Indoor Stadium, the HCMC Farmers’ Union held a gathering to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (October 14, 1930–2026) and honor outstanding farmers in HCMC for the 19th time.

Outstanding farmers from across Ho Chi Minh City are honored for 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee, Phan Nhu Nguyen, and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Nguyen Van Dung.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Union, Nguyen Thanh Trung, said that since the beginning of 2026, the union had provided VND21 billion (US$812,000) in support for activities aimed at assisting its members and farmers.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Union honored 32 outstanding farmers for 2026. They were recognized for their achievements in labor, production, and business, as well as their initiatives in transforming production models, applying science and technology, building brands, developing OCOP products, creating jobs, sharing experience, and helping other farmers grow.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Union signed a cooperation program entitled “Six-Party Cooperation to Establish Linkage Chains Supporting Farmers in Enhancing the Value of Agricultural Products for 2026–2030” with relevant agencies and organizations and launched the city’s OCOP Goods Producers Club.

These practical initiatives are expected to expand cooperation, strengthen market connections, and enhance the value and competitiveness of the city’s agricultural products.

As part of the program, the union’s leadership also awarded 1,500 Luong Dinh Cua scholarships, worth a total of VND3 billion (US$116,000), to students from disadvantaged families who are children of union members.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh