Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 2 rerouting causes first-day congestion, confusion

Ho Chi Minh City implemented traffic diversions on October 10 for Metro Line 2 construction, causing localized congestion as confused commuters struggled to adapt to new routes at key intersections.

Vehicles travel through the intersection of Cach Mang Thang Tam and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets in Ben Thanh Ward on the morning of October 10. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 10, Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities implemented traffic adjustments along sections of Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in Ben Thanh Ward, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in Ban Co Ward, and the Bay Hien Intersection area in Bay Hien Ward to accommodate construction on Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong). On the first day of implementation, many commuters were caught off guard and continued traveling out of habit, leading to localized traffic congestion in several areas.

At 8:30 a.m. on October 10, functional forces uncovered road signs to officially execute the new traffic diversion plan at the Nguyen Thi Minh Khai–Cach Mang Thang Tam intersection for the construction of ST02—Tao Dan Station under Metro Line 2. Corrugated iron barricades were erected around the construction site, restricting movement in several directions, while no-entry signs were put into operation.

Observations showed that, from early morning, many residents continued to travel according to their usual routes. Several drivers realized the route changes only upon approaching the intersection, forcing them to stop, check their surroundings, find alternative routes, or make U-turns. At junctions and intersections surrounding the barricaded zones, traffic police, Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteers, and contractor personnel were deployed to guide drivers and remind them to follow the new diversion scheme.

At 8:30 a.m. on October 10, the section of Cach Mang Thang Tam Street from Nguyen Du Street to Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street converted to one-way traffic. (Photo: SGGP)

By around 9:15 a.m., traffic along Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, passing Tao Dan Park, began to back up. The modified flow on these two major downtown arteries, alongside changes at connecting points, left a segment of commuters struggling to adapt.

Under the new scheme, Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, from Nguyen Du Street to Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, is restricted to one-way traffic in the direction of Nguyen Du toward Nguyen Thi Minh Khai.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, from Cao Thang Street to Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street, now operates as a one-way street from Cao Thang toward Huyen Tran Cong Chua.

To bypass the restricted routes, motorists can take alternative itineraries via Truong Dinh–Vo Van Tan or Nguyen Dinh Chieu–Cao Thang–Nguyen Thi Minh Khai.

For vehicles traveling through the Cach Mang Thang Tam area, the designated alternative route runs via Nguyen Thi Minh Khai – Huyen Tran Cong Chua – Thu Khoa Huan – Le Thanh Ton – Pham Hong Thai – Cach Mang Thang Tam.

Traffic police guide commuters at the intersection of Cach Mang Thang Tam and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets in Ben Thanh Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

However, reporters noted that as late as 9:00 p.m. the same day, vehicles continued to travel in both directions on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, the section from Cao Thang to Cach Mang Thang Tam, because the central median strip had not yet been removed. Only the section from Cach Mang Thang Tam to Huyen Tran Cong Chua was operated as a one-way street.

In contrast to the localized congestion on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, traffic in the Bay Hien Intersection area remained largely smooth during both the morning and afternoon of October 10. Traffic flow in this area was adjusted to accommodate the construction of ST07 - Bay Hien Station on Metro Line 2.

Under the new scheme at the Truong Chinh–Cach Mang Thang Tam–Ly Thuong Kiet–Hoang Van Thu junction, vehicles coming from Truong Chinh Street are restricted to either making a right turn onto Ly Thuong Kiet Street or a left turn onto Hoang Van Thu Street and are prohibited from proceeding straight onto Cach Mang Thang Tam Street. Meanwhile, vehicles arriving at the junction from Cach Mang Thang Tam Street must turn right onto Hoang Van Thu Street.

Traffic police direct vehicles along streets affected by the traffic rerouting scheme. (Photo: SGGP0

Traffic conditions at the intersection of Cach Mang Thang Tam and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets on the morning of October 10. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quoc Hung, Kien Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh