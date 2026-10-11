Ho Chi Minh City reinforces flood defenses ahead of high tides, heavy rain

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has issued an urgent dispatch to relevant departments, agencies, units, calling for proactive measures to prevent and respond to high tides and heavy rainfall forecast for October 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City steps up preparedness for high tides and heavy rainfall. (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment urged relevant agencies and authorities of communes, wards, and special zones to regularly inform residents through the media about developments during the forecast period, particularly those living in vulnerable areas along rivers and canals and in low-lying areas, so they can take timely precautions.

It also called for inspections and assessments of vulnerable dikes, embankments, revetments, culverts, and tide-control gates, as well as preparations of materials for the prompt repair and reinforcement of weak sections. Measures must be taken to prevent overtopping of dikes and embankments and incidents involving tidal control gates that could cause flooding and disrupt residents' daily lives and production.

The department also asked investors in transport, urban infrastructure, and irrigation projects to conduct inspections and deploy personnel on standby at construction sites during periods of high tides and heavy rain. They must be ready to implement response plans, promptly address incidents arising within their project areas, and assist local authorities in dealing with damage to dikes and embankments caused by high tides and heavy rainfall when requested.

On October 10, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center forecast high tides in coastal and riverside areas of Ho Chi Minh City on October 11, with peak levels expected between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. In a bulletin issued on the morning of October 11, the center said high tides in the Saigon River area were expected to remain elevated over the following one to two days. The peak of this tidal episode was forecast for October 11 and 12. This is one of the year's high-tide periods. Authorities have warned of the risk of heavy rainfall coinciding with high tides, potentially causing flooding in low-lying and riverside areas, disrupting traffic and affecting Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic activities.

By Duc Trung, Minh Hai—Translated by Kim Khanh