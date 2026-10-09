Ho Chi Minh City traffic accidents decline in first nine months

Traffic-related deaths and injuries in Ho Chi Minh City fell in the first nine months of 2026, with no accident blackspots or potential high-risk zones recorded, according to a representative from the municipal Department of Public Safety.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made on the afternoon of October 8 during a joint press briefing on local socio-economic developments organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education and the Department of Culture and Sports. Deputy Head of the Commission for Information and Education, Tang Huu Phong, chaired the event.

At the press conference, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Do Xuan Hoan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the municipal Department of Public Security, reported that 1,280 traffic accidents occurred in the city between December 15, 2025, and September 14, 2026, leaving 655 people dead and 678 injured. Compared with the same period in 2025, traffic accidents declined by about 15 percent, fatalities decreased by 14.5 percent (down 108 cases), and injuries fell by more than 21 percent.

Although no traffic accident blackspots or potential high-risk zones were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City during the first nine months of 2026, the PC08 department continues to analyze individual traffic accidents to identify routes, areas, and time frames with high collision rates. The analysis shows that provincial roads accounted for approximately 46 percent of total traffic accidents in the city, followed by inter-communal roads with over 30 percent.

Accidents primarily occurred in suburban areas far from the city center. Approximately 33 percent of collisions took place between 6:00 p.m. and midnight, with the analysis indicating a frequent rise in accidents on Saturdays and Sundays.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Do Xuan Hoan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the municipal Department of Public Security, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference, Mr. Pham Quoc Huy, Deputy Head of the Infrastructure Management Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, stated that multiple key infrastructure projects are currently underway across the city, requiring accelerated construction schedules.

To prevent construction vehicles from disrupting traffic, the department is only issuing permits for vehicles operating outside peak hours for urgent tasks. In all other cases, permits are restricted to nighttime operations between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The Department of Construction is also collaborating with traffic police to step up inspections and strictly penalize non-compliant or unsafe construction vehicles.

The Deputy Head of the Infrastructure Management Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction said the department will finalize a resolution outlining incentive mechanisms and policies for the investment, construction, management, maintenance, and operation of social and rental housing under the Law on Urban Development. In addition, the department will monitor and expedite the commencement and completion of social and rental housing projects.

Mr. Pham Quoc Huy, Deputy Head of the Infrastructure Management Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Fund will develop and implement a plan to build 25,000 rental housing units for the 2026–2030 period. Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor will formulate and execute a scheme to provide approximately 10,000 rental units under a program funded by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and its municipal branch.

Additionally, the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones will develop and carry out a plan to build 10,000 worker accommodation units in industrial and export processing zones between 2026 and 2030.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh