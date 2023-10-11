Building design of pedestrian bridge across Saigon River approved

A design of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River shaped like a mangrove palm leaf was approved by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on October 10.

The project received the highest mark in a designing competition which was launched by the People’s Committee of HCMC in 2019. It is the most optimal selection among the 12 architectural designs from 54 participating consulting units.

The selected design of the pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River was created by the joint venture of Chodai-Takashi Niwa Architects and Chodai and Kiso Jiban Vietnam Company Limited.

The footbridge connecting District 1 and District 2 will be built at the location between Ba Son Bridge and Saigon River Tunnel. It will start at Bach Dang Wharf Park, near Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1, and end at Riverside Park in the south of the Central Square in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City.

The project with its impressive architecture style is expected to offer a good view of the landscape on both sides of the Saigon River to attract local people and visitors.

The bridge is a public space for cultural and community activities, such as outdoor screenings, music festivals, art performances, and among.

According to the HCMC Department of Transport, the footbridge is only for pedestrians and special-used vehicles of people with disabilities. Other means of transport, trading, and business activities are banned.