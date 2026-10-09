Ho Chi Minh City tests upgraded digital government platform and IOC system

Ho Chi Minh City is expanding trials of its Digital Government Management Platform and Intelligent Operation Center (IOC) systems to streamline work management and enable data-driven governance across all municipal administrative levels.

On October 9, the Office of the municipal People's Committee coordinated with the HCMC Digital Transformation Center to organize a conference to deploy and guide continued testing of the HCMC Digital Government Management Platform and testing of the Intelligent Operations Center (IOC) at all levels across the city.

Chief of the Office of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Hong Thang speaks at the conference

At the conference, the HCMC Digital Transformation Center provided guidance on installing and using the HCMC Digital Government Management Platform and IOC.

Chief of the Office of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Hong Thang informed that the HCMC Digital Government Management Platform has been tested via a mobile application since 2025. The second testing phase adds a web version and integrates features aimed at supporting the full cycle of "understanding work - assigning tasks - tracking - processing - responding - approving." The system connects vertically and horizontally, from specialists to leaders, and from wards and communes to departments, sectors, and the city.

Through the platform, leaders can assign tasks directly and request handling of urgent matters. The system sends task reminders based on records, incoming documents, and assigned tasks, notifying specialists, division heads, and unit leaders throughout the handling process. Interactive groups help exchange and reflect difficulties and obstacles in a timely manner.

Regarding the Intelligent Operation Center, departments, sectors, and localities proactively build information and targets serving administration. Data is updated, integrated into the city system, and displayed on a visual summary board, aiming for socio-economic administration using real-time data. The Chief of the Office of the HCMC People's Committee requested departments, sectors, and localities to inform and guide all cadres and civil servants to install and use the platforms for their work.

According to Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, the city has so far connected and standardized data from central government agencies, departments, sectors, and businesses, while integrating 14 specialized data groups. The data analytics platform has deployed more than 540 APIs to support automated and real-time data exchange and transmission. The Intelligent Operation Center currently visualizes data across 14 key sectors, including population, public administration, socio-economic development, finance, transportation, education, healthcare, urban planning, and the environment.

The two platforms complement each other, with the digital government platform managing work, assigning tasks, and tracking implementation while the IOC connects, analyzes, and visualizes data to support decision-making.

Version 2.0 of the digital government platform operates on mobile applications and the web. Leaders can assign work directly; specialists update progress and provide feedback; leaders monitor and approve on the system.

Visual executive dashboards and electronic forms have been configured for 168 wards, communes, and special zones.

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to officially operate the platforms on October 15.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan