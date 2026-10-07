Ho Chi Minh City strengthens international cooperation in drug crime prevention

Ho Chi Minh City Police have met with 16 Consulates General and relevant units to strengthen intelligence sharing and law enforcement cooperation.

Students visit and study at the community education center on drug prevention and control in Chanh Hung Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Police, in coordination with the municipal Department of External Affairs, held a conference and seminar on October 6 to enhance joint efforts in preventing and combating drug crime and social vices between local police and diplomatic missions in the city.

The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Public Security’s Counter-Narcotics Police Department, the municipal Department of External Affairs, and officials from 16 Consulates General based in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Police, the southern metropolis currently has a population of over 14 million, including approximately 168,000 foreign residents living and working in the city.

During the first nine months of 2026, law enforcement detected and processed 209 foreign nationals for drug-related offenses, bringing formal criminal charges against 166 defendants and imposing administrative fines on 43 others. Police noted that several foreign-led crime syndicates have been uncovered operating within the city.

During the conference, delegates received briefings on modern tactics used by drug traffickers and relevant Vietnamese legal regulations. Attendees were also shown a display of drug samples to help identify new types of narcotics and their sophisticated concealment techniques.

Senior Colonel Pham Dinh Ngoc, head of the Counter-Narcotics Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Police, stressed that ensuring security and safety serves as a foundational pillar for maintaining stability, attracting investment, and driving socio-economic growth.

He called on diplomatic representatives to step up the exchange of information regarding legal frameworks, lists of controlled narcotics and precursor chemicals, and drug crime trends in their respective countries to improve joint enforcement efforts. He also urged foreign missions to actively inform their citizens about Vietnamese laws and cooperate in early prevention to stop criminals from exploiting trade, tourism, and investment channels.

Demonstrating a proactive approach and shared responsibility, Ho Chi Minh City Police reiterated their commitment to expanding international cooperation toward the goal of making Ho Chi Minh City drug-free by 2030.

By Nguyen Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh