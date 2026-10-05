Close-up of giant “nipa palm leaf” on Saigon River pedestrian bridge
SGGPO
Steel arches are taking shape at Dai Dung Factory, forming the distinctive outline of a nipa palm leaf — the architectural inspiration for the main span of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River.
Seen from above, a series of sweeping steel arches assembled across the factory floor already resembles the familiar leaf of the nipa palm, a plant closely associated with southern Vietnam. The structures form the main span of the bridge, which will connect Bach Dang Wharf Park with the riverside park in Thu Thiem.
The bridge will be about 720 meters long and 6-11 meters wide, with its main span stretching 187 meters. Its signature feature is a spatial steel arch structure inspired by the nipa palm leaf, giving the bridge a distinctly southern character.
The project is funded by NutiFood Group and is expected to provide a new pedestrian space while strengthening the landscape connection between the two banks of the Saigon River.
The main span is being assembled at Dai Dung Factory before being transported by water to the construction site. From individual steel components, the sweeping structure is gradually taking the shape of a nipa palm leaf, poised to become a new landmark on the river in central Ho Chi Minh City.