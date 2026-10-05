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Close-up of giant “nipa palm leaf” on Saigon River pedestrian bridge

SGGPO

Steel arches are taking shape at Dai Dung Factory, forming the distinctive outline of a nipa palm leaf — the architectural inspiration for the main span of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River.

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The steel arch structure of the main span of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge is being assembled at Dai Dung Factory in Vung Tau.

Seen from above, a series of sweeping steel arches assembled across the factory floor already resembles the familiar leaf of the nipa palm, a plant closely associated with southern Vietnam. The structures form the main span of the bridge, which will connect Bach Dang Wharf Park with the riverside park in Thu Thiem.

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The nipa palm leaf-inspired steel arch structure of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge is being assembled at Dai Dung Factory. Viewed from above, the span's distinctive curves are already taking shape.

The bridge will be about 720 meters long and 6-11 meters wide, with its main span stretching 187 meters. Its signature feature is a spatial steel arch structure inspired by the nipa palm leaf, giving the bridge a distinctly southern character.

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The bridge's architectural centerpiece is a spatial steel arch structure inspired by the nipa palm leaf.

The project is funded by NutiFood Group and is expected to provide a new pedestrian space while strengthening the landscape connection between the two banks of the Saigon River.

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Curved steel arches gradually spread outward on both sides, forming the main span of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge.

The main span is being assembled at Dai Dung Factory before being transported by water to the construction site. From individual steel components, the sweeping structure is gradually taking the shape of a nipa palm leaf, poised to become a new landmark on the river in central Ho Chi Minh City.

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Workers handle large steel arch components at Dai Dung Factory.
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Assembly work is carried out at multiple levels of the steel structure. Workers are required to wear full protective equipment when working at height.
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A worker welds a joint connecting components of the arch structure.
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Technical staff inspect components during the assembly of the steel arch structure at the factory.
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The sweeping curves of the steel arch structure create a distinctive view from inside the bridge span.
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Inside the main span's steel structure, arch members and frames interlock to form a vast structural space.
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The more than 187-meter-long main span is a prominent feature of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge.
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A rendering of the completed Saigon River pedestrian bridge, featuring a nipa palm leaf-shaped steel arch as its architectural centerpiece and connecting Ben Bach Dang with Thu Thiem.
By Hoang Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Saigon River pedestrian bridge Dai Dung Factory Thu Thiem Ben Bach Dang Park

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