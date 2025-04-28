First pile foundation of pedestrian bridge across Saigon River drilled

The first pile foundation for the pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River was drilled on the Saigon River bank in the Thu Thiem side, Thu Duc City on April 28.

The design of the pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River

According to the design, each bridge pier will consist of four bored piles with a diameter of 0.8 meters and an average depth of 33 meters.

This is the second time Construction Corporation No. 1 Joint Stock Company (CC1) has constructed a bridge across the Saigon River, following the success of Thu Thiem Bridge nearly 20 years ago, affirming the contractor's capability and reputation in the field of urban transportation infrastructure.

The pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River shaped like a mangrove palm leaf connecting District 1 and District 2 has been built at the location between Ba Son Bridge and the Saigon River Tunnel with a total capital of more than VDN1 trillion.

It will start at Bach Dang Wharf Park, near Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1, and end at Riverside Park in the south of the Central Square in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City. The bridge is a public space for cultural and community activities, such as outdoor screenings, music festivals, art performances, and more.

The footbridge construction was kicked off on March 29 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Vietnam Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company (Nutifood) donated VND1 trillion (US$38.46 million) to the construction project of the pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh