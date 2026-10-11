Rehearsal conducted for tributes and reburial of 731 fallen soldiers

Ho Chi Minh City will hold a memorial service and reburial ceremony for 731 fallen soldiers' remains on October 14, following a rehearsal conducted by Military Region 7 and local authorities at Le Thi Rieng Park on October 10.

At the rehearsal for the tribute, memorial service, and reburial ceremony of fallen soldiers' remains

On October 10, the Steering Committee for the Search, Collection, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains of Military Region 7, in coordination with relevant Ho Chi Minh City units, held a rehearsal for the tribute, memorial service, and reburial ceremony of fallen soldiers' remains recently recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

During the rehearsal, personnel practiced and reviewed formations and positions for the national flag detail, honor guard, military band, and support teams.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command was assigned to lead training for support units while coordinating with agencies to prepare personnel and vehicles for transporting the remains. The Ho Chi Minh City Police coordinated to secure safety and order at event venues and along convoy routes.

According to the plan, a floral and incense offering ceremony will take place at 7:30 a.m. on October 14 at the Party General Secretary Tran Phu Monument, the Martyrs' Shrine, and other sites within Le Thi Rieng Park.

The tribute and memorial service will begin at 8:00 a.m. the same day. Following the service, the 731 remains will be transported to the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery in Long Binh Ward, where the reburial ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on October 14.

Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7, and Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, discuss organizational plans during the preliminary rehearsal.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, announces the ceremony program.

Participating forces rehearse the protocols for offering flowers, burning incense, and observing a moment of silence.

The 731 fallen soldiers' remains are scheduled for reburial at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery.

Participating forces prepare to execute the casket transfer protocol.

Youth volunteers participate in the practice session.

Participating forces practice transferring the fallen soldiers' remains to transport vehicles.

Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 (right), and Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command (center), direct organizational efforts at the park.

Officers and soldiers practice loading the caskets containing the fallen soldiers' remains onto transport vehicles.

The preliminary rehearsal follows the exact sequence of the official ceremony.

By Thu Hoai, Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh