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Construction accelerates on Saigon River pedestrian bridge

Construction accelerates on Saigon River pedestrian bridge

SGGPO

Construction is progressing rapidly on Ho Chi Minh City's pedestrian bridge spanning the Saigon River.

The construction site of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge has remained bustling in recent days as dozens of workers, divided into multiple teams, continue installing steel structures, completing welded joints, transporting materials and carrying out other key tasks to keep the project on schedule.

Viewed from above, the bridge is taking shape with its curving approach ramps extending from Ton Duc Thang Street in Saigon Ward and Nguyen Thien Thanh Street in An Khanh Ward, connecting to the main span across the river.

The site buzzes with activity as cutting and welding machines, clanging steel and cranes operate continuously to keep the project on schedule.

The 720-meter pedestrian bridge consists of a main span and a system of approach bridges. The main bridge features an arch design combined with steel girders, with a 187-meter main span and a deck width ranging from 7 to 11 meters. The navigation clearance between the two main piers is 80 meters wide and 10 meters high.

The project is being developed by Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company.

Upon completion, the bridge will link both sides of the Saigon River and add a new public space to central Ho Chi Minh City. Contractors are accelerating construction to meet the project timeline.

>>>Below are photos capturing the busy atmosphere at the Saigon River pedestrian bridge construction site.

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By Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Saigon River pedestrian bridge construction infrastructure Ton Duc Thang Street Nguyen Thien Thanh Street Nutifood public space urban development

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