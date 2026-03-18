HCMC authorities inspect forest management, protection at Con Dao National Park

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has conducted a field inspection of forest management and protection at Con Dao National Park and Con Dao Special Zone.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh conducts a field inspection of a forest plot in Sub-zone 58 of Con Dao National Park. (Photo: SGGP)

It aimed to review planning orientations and socio-economic development in tandem with natural resource conservation.

The working delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh and joined by leaders of relevant departments and agencies carried out on-site inspections in Con Dao Special Zone.

The delegation examined a number of locations, works, and projects, including Chim Chim Cape, Dat Doc Reservoir, D5 Road, the Nhat Beach–Ben Dam area, and the Ben Dam small-scale industrial planning zone.

In addition, the delegation reviewed areas proposed for forest land-use conversion in Sub-zone 58 to facilitate the implementation of the Con Dao waste treatment plant project, as well as several projects leasing forest environmental services in Ong Cau and Ong Dung areas.

According to the Management Board of Con Dao National Park, during previous coordination in implementing planning schemes, the unit identified several inconsistencies between land-use planning maps across different periods and the Prime Minister’s approved decisions on the management and protection of special-use forests through 2030, with a vision to 2050.

On that basis, the unit has proposed adjustments to the planning framework, particularly in the Ben Dam sub-zone, in order to select an appropriate site for the waste treatment plant project, ensuring compliance with legal regulations and the requirements of sustainable forest management.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, and the Forest Protection Sub-Department conduct a site survey and take a commemorative photo at the golden oak tree—recognized as a heritage tree over 300 years old—in Sub-zone 58 of Con Dao National Park. (Photo: SGGP)

Emphasizing the development standpoint, Vice Chairman of the city, Bui Minh Thanh, affirmed that the environment must not be traded off for economic growth at all costs while requesting relevant agencies to preserve, restore, and safeguard forest and marine resources as well as biodiversity, with a view to achieving green, clean, and sustainable development for Con Dao.

Regarding the issuance of land-use right certificates on areas of existing natural forest along D5 Road, the Management Board of Con Dao National Park has reported the matter to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. Competent authorities are currently conducting inspections and audits to clarify the situation, with a view to rectifying shortcomings in land administration and strengthening forest protection efforts.

At the ceremony announcing Con Dao National Park’s inclusion in the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh emphasized that this event marks the beginning of a new phase in which Con Dao steps onto the global stage with a new position and heightened responsibilities.

Looking ahead to 2050, Con Dao is envisioned to become an international model for conservation associated with sustainable development, with a target to increase forest coverage from approximately 80 percent to 92 percent. The city will prioritize advancing digital transformation in the management of forests, marine resources, and tourism; attract selective investment, with a focus on high-quality ecotourism and green economy projects; and strive to develop Con Dao into a “green – smart – modern – compassionate” island.

By Sa Huynh – Translated by Kim Khanh