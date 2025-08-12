Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper supports students in flood-ravaged Nghe An

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, along with a group of sponsors, has delivered aid directly to flood-affected areas in Nghe An, providing essential supplies to encourage students and teachers as they begin the new school year.

SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong presents scholarships and gifts to students

Following severe flash floods in late July 2025, the newspaper's editorial board promptly dispatched reporters to the region to provide real-time updates and initiated a relief plan to support affected communities. A key focus of this effort was to assist students and educators, who were among the hardest hit.

The newspaper's program, 'Lighting up the faith – Overcoming difficulties to go to school', was specifically launched to help residents of Tam Thai Commune, one of the most severely impacted areas. The initiative quickly garnered support from several key sponsors including Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) Trade Union, Vietnam Waste Treatment Company Limited (VWS), and Dai Nam Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company.

A delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong, visited Tam Thai Commune this morning, more than 20 days after a devastating flash flood. The team was met with harrowing reminders of the disaster as they surveyed the damage.

At Tam Thai Kindergarten, Principal Luong Thi Tham described the impact of the overnight flood. The school, located in a challenging mountainous area, serves 235 children across four campuses, primarily from the Thai, O Du, and Mong ethnic groups. The flood covered the entire campus in mud and severely damaged facilities. Desks, chairs, and learning materials were swept away, while equipment such as televisions, fans, and rice cookers used by boarding students were destroyed by prolonged water submersion.

Similarly, Tam Thai Primary School, with its 400 students including 279 from the Thai, Mong, O Du, Tho, Kho Mu, Tay Pong, Xe Dang, and Nung ethnic groups suffered extensive damage. Principal Nguyen Van Tam reported that all desks, chairs, and writing boards were unsalvageable. The school’s library, which housed thousands of books, was completely lost, along with essential teaching tools like computers, projectors, and televisions.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong expressed her sympathy and emphasized the newspaper's commitment to community welfare. She highlighted that Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's long-standing dedication to supporting social programs, in addition to its core mission of providing information. She extended gratitude to the local leaders and school officials, as well as the sponsors such as Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, the Agribank Trade Union, Vietnam Waste Treatment Company Limited, and Dai Nam Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company for their support.

The newspaper presented Tam Thai Primary School with a total of VND118 million (US$4,495) in aid. This included VND50 million for flood recovery efforts, 85 scholarships totaling VND51 million for students in need, and 85 backpacks valued at VND17 million.

Tam Thai Kindergarten also received a support package worth VND100 million. This sum is allocated as VND50 million for disaster recovery and 100 scholarships totaling VND50 million for disadvantaged students.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan