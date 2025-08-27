The Central Vietnam Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in collaboration with local organizations and philanthropists presented gifts to orphaned students in Dien Ban Dong Ward, Da Nang City, on August 26.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents gifts to orphaned students in Da Nang City on August 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith —overcoming difficulties of going to school) charitable program.

The program presented 44 gifts to students who have lost one or both parents. All of the recipients are children facing particularly difficult circumstances, lacking both material support and emotional care as the new academic year approaches. Each package, valued at VND1 million (US$38), included notebooks, school supplies, and a cash allowance.

Also at the ceremony, the organizers awarded a VND5 million (US$190) scholarship to Nguyen Duc Huy Hoang, a resident of Tu Ngan Quarter, Dien Ban Dong Ward. Hoang was recently admitted to the Da Nang University of Science and Technology, but his family faces severe financial hardship. His mother is chronically ill, his father works as a laborer, and the family is raising four younger children.

Speaking at the event, journalist Nguyen Hung, head of the Central Vietnam Representative Office of SGGP Newspaper, said that launched in 2023 by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong" (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program aims to mobilize community resources to support underprivileged students, particularly those living in remote, border, and island areas. To date, the program has raised over VND29 billion (US$1.1 million) and has been implemented at 31 schools across 17 provinces and cities nationwide.

The delegation awards a VND5 million (US$190) scholarship to Nguyen Duc Huy Hoang. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh