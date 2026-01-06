Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents Vietnam map to Tuyen Quang Province

A delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper visited and presented Tuyen Quang Province with maps of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units on January 6.

Additionally, the delegation also presented gifts, scholarships and warm coats to students across the province.

In her remarks at the handover ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said that over the years, with strong support from agencies, businesses and readers, the newspaper has organized numerous meaningful social welfare and charity programs in provinces and cities nationwide.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong speaks at the handover ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

The representative of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper noted that following the National Assembly’s adoption of the 2025 resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units, SGGP Newspaper worked with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to access the national geospatial base dataset at a scale of 1:4,500,000 for editing and publishing the Vietnam provincial administrative map.

The newspaper then coordinated with sponsors to print and distribute 100,000 copies to readers and presented maps to 168 wards, communes and special administrative areas in Ho Chi Minh City.

SGGP Newspaper delegation presents maps to Tuyen Quang provincial leaders and departments. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong added that SGGP Newspaper has partnered with the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) to launch the program “Presenting the Nation’s Map—Honoring the Legacy of Our Homeland,” under the slogan “The Fatherland in Our Hearts—The Map in Our Hands,” with the goal of expanding map donations to leaders of 34 provinces and cities as well as readers nationwide. Following Ho Chi Minh City, Gia Lai Province is the first locality selected by SGGP Newspaper to kick off the program.

Vice Chairwoman of the Tuyen Quang Province People's Committee Vuong Ngoc Ha (left) receives a map from SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

At the ceremony, on behalf of SGGP Newspaper, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong presented Tuyen Quang Province with 25 large, framed Vietnam maps, each measuring 70x100 cm, to the provincial leadership, including the Provincial Party Committee, the People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and various departments and agencies.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (R), presents a gift to Ms. Vuong Ngoc Ha, Vice Chairwoman of the Tuyen Quang People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong also announced plans to implement two social welfare programs in Tuyen Quang Province, including the 'Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong' (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program and “Ao am den truong” (Warm Coats for School) program.

As planned, SGGP Newspaper and its sponsors have supported localities, particularly schools in remote and disadvantaged areas, with tens of billions of dong in cash, supplies and scholarships for students.

On this occasion, in Tuyen Quang Province, SGGP Newspaper provided support worth VND370 million (US$14,076) to Son Vi Ethnic Minority Semi-Boarding Primary School, including 100 scholarships, 1,000 warm coats and cash for facility improvements to help ease the school’s difficulties.

The newspaper also supported Lung Chinh Ethnic Minority Semi-Boarding Secondary School with assistance worth VND206 million (US$7,833), including VND100 million (US$3,802) for facility upgrades, 80 scholarships and 300 warm coats for disadvantaged students who are academically successful.

Earlier, in May 2024, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and its sponsors supported Son Vi Ethnic Minority Semi-Boarding Primary School with more than VND450 million (US$17,101) in cash, supplies and scholarships, helping ease difficulties related to students’ accommodation and learning conditions.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong