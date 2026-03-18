HCMC establishes steering committee to study, propose Special Urban Law

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee today issued a decision to establish a steering committee to review the implementation of Politburo Resolution 31-NQ/TW while also studying and proposing the formulation of Special Urban Law.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang has been appointed as Head of the Steering Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

The Steering Committee is responsible for formulating a comprehensive report assessing the outcomes of the implementation of Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, which outlines the directions and tasks for the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City through 2030, with a vision toward 2045. In parallel, the committee will conduct in-depth research and put forward proposals for the development of a Special Urban Law tailored to the city’s specific characteristics and development requirements.

The committee comprises a head, two deputy heads, and nine members. Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, has been appointed as Head of the Steering Committee.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, serves as Deputy Head of the Steering Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, serves as Deputy Head of the Steering Committee, directly overseeing the development of the project and reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, has been appointed Deputy Head of the Steering Committee, directly in charge of guiding the research and proposal for the formulation of the Special Urban Law.

The Steering Committee is tasked with providing comprehensive direction for the review and evaluation of the implementation of Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW. This includes defining the content, methodology, and organizational approach to ensure that the assessment is conducted in an objective, comprehensive, and scientific manner, closely aligned with the set objectives, tasks, and solutions, while accurately reflecting the realities of implementation and the outcomes achieved after three years.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, has been appointed Deputy Head of the Steering Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

At the same time, the Steering Committee is mandated to direct advisory efforts and propose to the Politburo the promulgation of a new resolution on the orientations and tasks for the development of Ho Chi Minh City in the new era. This will serve as an important political foundation for the city to effectively implement the Resolution of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, as well as the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

In addition, the Steering Committee directed the research and development of the Special Urban Law to improve the institutional framework for a distinctive urban development model, enhancing decentralization and delegation of authority, and creating favorable conditions for Ho Chi Minh City to fully harness its dynamism and creativity in the new phase of development.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh