Travel

Rural market on Tan Thuan Dong Islet revitalizes local livelihoods

SGGP

By transforming its mango orchards into a community tourism hub, the rural market on Tan Thuan Dong Islet in Dong Thap Province has become a weekend magnet for thousands of visitors while creating sustainable livelihoods for local residents.

1.jpg

Cultural charm along the Tien River

The rural market on Tan Thuan Dong Islet in Dong Thap Province’s Cao Lanh Ward not only attracts thousands of tourists every weekend but also creates sustainable livelihoods for dozens of local households after converting the mango orchards into a community tourism destination.

Tan Thuan Dong Islet is famous for its abundant mango orchards, fresh air, and lush green landscape surrounded by the Tien River. The fertile land and gentle waterways create a peaceful and romantic countryside atmosphere, a place many tourists seek to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Every Saturday afternoon, that tranquility gives way to the vibrant atmosphere of a traditional rural market in the Southern region. Under the cool shade of mango trees, dozens of bamboo stalls display a variety of local produce, from mangoes, tamarind, jackfruit, and pink plums to vegetables, fish, and river shrimp such as water chestnuts, water spinach, water hyacinth, water lilies, chayote shoots, eels, snails, and fresh fish and fresh shrimp.

2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg

Traditional folk cuisine is a highlight that attracts tourists. From savory pancakes, jackfruit leaf cakes, rice noodle rolls, mini savory pancakes, beef cakes, steamed rice cakes, glutinous rice cakes, and pork skin cakes to grilled bananas, banana cakes, mung bean cakes, boiled snails with lemongrass and chili, grilled shrimp, grilled snakehead fish, and freshwater eels, they create a rustic, delicious, and visually appealing culinary museum.

Resident Tu Thanh in Cao Lan Ward said that before, she only worked in the garden, waiting for the mango season to earn an income. Since the rural market opened, she wakes up at 3 a.m. every Saturday morning to knead dough and steam cakes.

The unique selling point of the rural market in Tan Thuan Dong Islet is its cultural experience activities. Along the Tien River, visitors can rent traditional Vietnamese clothing such as ba ba shirt- traditional southern blouse, ao dai - Vietnamese long dress, wooden clogs, checkered scarves, and carry woven baskets, transforming themselves into "Miss Ut" and "Mr. Ba" of the Mekong Delta region, making crispy golden pancakes themselves, and capturing memorable moments.

Hoang Oanh, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, shared: “This is the first time I’ve worn a ba ba shirt and made pancakes in a mango orchard; it felt very special. All my fatigue disappeared. This trip was truly worthwhile.”

What makes the Tan Thuan Dong rural market truly special is its rich cultural experience. Along the scenic Tien River, visitors can rent traditional Vietnamese outfits such as ba ba shirt, ao dai, wooden clogs, and checkered scarves. Carrying woven baskets, they transform into charming “Miss Ut” and “Mr. Ba” figures of the Mekong Delta—flipping crispy golden pancakes under the mango trees and capturing joyful, memorable moments.

Sustainable livelihoods along the Tien River

The success of the Tan Thuan Dong rural market highlights a smart approach to community-based tourism. Instead of depending solely on selling raw agricultural products at fluctuating prices, local residents now earn from tourism—turning their natural and cultural assets into lasting value.

According to Le Thi Thanh Truc, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Department of Cao Lanh Ward, the market recreates the atmosphere of an old countryside market in the Southern region. Visitors can explore stalls filled with traditional cakes, local specialties, fresh fruits and vegetables, and river-caught fish and shrimp. There are also folk games for children, cycling tours through fruit orchards, and performances of folk music in the Southern region.

The market has brought steady income to dozens of households. Many farmers, once reliant on their fields, have become warm, welcoming hosts. Mr. Nam Tien, who runs a stall selling drinks and conical hats, shared: “The rural market helps my family earn extra income. The authorities also guide us on how to display goods, maintain hygiene, set prices, and ensure food safety, so customers feel confident coming here.”

7.jpg
8.jpg
9.jpg
10.jpg
11.jpg
12.jpg
13.jpg
14.jpg
15.jpg
16.jpg
17.jpg
18.jpg
19.jpg
21.jpg
22.jpg
23.jpg
24.jpg
25.jpg
26.jpg
27.jpg
29.jpg
30.jpg

More than just a weekend destination, the Tan Thuan Dong rural market is a model for sustainable development helping locals preserve their land, maintain traditional crafts, and thrive in their homeland. It’s a tourism space rooted in community values, where people are truly at the heart of every activity.

Tan Thuan Dong Islet Rural Market is held every Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It currently features more than 35 stalls offering over 200 local dishes and specialties.

Each week, the market attracts nearly 3,000 visitors, generating an average revenue of about VND250 million (US$9,503). During holidays and the Lunar New Year, weekly visitor numbers rise to between 3,500 and 7,000, with revenues reaching around VND450 million.

Authorities in Dong Thap Province continue to invest in upgrading infrastructure and enhancing the green, clean, and scenic landscape. They are also providing tourism training for local residents, organizing more cultural events, traditional craft experiences, and folk games, and strengthening tourism connections.

Related News
By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Traditional folk cuisine ba ba shirt the Tien River cultural experience traditional Vietnamese outfits olk games

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn