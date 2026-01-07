Rural market on Tan Thuan Dong Islet revitalizes local livelihoods

By transforming its mango orchards into a community tourism hub, the rural market on Tan Thuan Dong Islet in Dong Thap Province has become a weekend magnet for thousands of visitors while creating sustainable livelihoods for local residents.

Cultural charm along the Tien River

The rural market on Tan Thuan Dong Islet in Dong Thap Province’s Cao Lanh Ward not only attracts thousands of tourists every weekend but also creates sustainable livelihoods for dozens of local households after converting the mango orchards into a community tourism destination.

Tan Thuan Dong Islet is famous for its abundant mango orchards, fresh air, and lush green landscape surrounded by the Tien River. The fertile land and gentle waterways create a peaceful and romantic countryside atmosphere, a place many tourists seek to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Every Saturday afternoon, that tranquility gives way to the vibrant atmosphere of a traditional rural market in the Southern region. Under the cool shade of mango trees, dozens of bamboo stalls display a variety of local produce, from mangoes, tamarind, jackfruit, and pink plums to vegetables, fish, and river shrimp such as water chestnuts, water spinach, water hyacinth, water lilies, chayote shoots, eels, snails, and fresh fish and fresh shrimp.

Traditional folk cuisine is a highlight that attracts tourists. From savory pancakes, jackfruit leaf cakes, rice noodle rolls, mini savory pancakes, beef cakes, steamed rice cakes, glutinous rice cakes, and pork skin cakes to grilled bananas, banana cakes, mung bean cakes, boiled snails with lemongrass and chili, grilled shrimp, grilled snakehead fish, and freshwater eels, they create a rustic, delicious, and visually appealing culinary museum.

Resident Tu Thanh in Cao Lan Ward said that before, she only worked in the garden, waiting for the mango season to earn an income. Since the rural market opened, she wakes up at 3 a.m. every Saturday morning to knead dough and steam cakes.

The unique selling point of the rural market in Tan Thuan Dong Islet is its cultural experience activities. Along the Tien River, visitors can rent traditional Vietnamese clothing such as ba ba shirt- traditional southern blouse, ao dai - Vietnamese long dress, wooden clogs, checkered scarves, and carry woven baskets, transforming themselves into "Miss Ut" and "Mr. Ba" of the Mekong Delta region, making crispy golden pancakes themselves, and capturing memorable moments.

Hoang Oanh, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, shared: “This is the first time I’ve worn a ba ba shirt and made pancakes in a mango orchard; it felt very special. All my fatigue disappeared. This trip was truly worthwhile.”

Sustainable livelihoods along the Tien River

The success of the Tan Thuan Dong rural market highlights a smart approach to community-based tourism. Instead of depending solely on selling raw agricultural products at fluctuating prices, local residents now earn from tourism—turning their natural and cultural assets into lasting value.

According to Le Thi Thanh Truc, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Department of Cao Lanh Ward, the market recreates the atmosphere of an old countryside market in the Southern region. Visitors can explore stalls filled with traditional cakes, local specialties, fresh fruits and vegetables, and river-caught fish and shrimp. There are also folk games for children, cycling tours through fruit orchards, and performances of folk music in the Southern region.

The market has brought steady income to dozens of households. Many farmers, once reliant on their fields, have become warm, welcoming hosts. Mr. Nam Tien, who runs a stall selling drinks and conical hats, shared: “The rural market helps my family earn extra income. The authorities also guide us on how to display goods, maintain hygiene, set prices, and ensure food safety, so customers feel confident coming here.”

More than just a weekend destination, the Tan Thuan Dong rural market is a model for sustainable development helping locals preserve their land, maintain traditional crafts, and thrive in their homeland. It’s a tourism space rooted in community values, where people are truly at the heart of every activity.

Tan Thuan Dong Islet Rural Market is held every Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It currently features more than 35 stalls offering over 200 local dishes and specialties. Each week, the market attracts nearly 3,000 visitors, generating an average revenue of about VND250 million (US$9,503). During holidays and the Lunar New Year, weekly visitor numbers rise to between 3,500 and 7,000, with revenues reaching around VND450 million. Authorities in Dong Thap Province continue to invest in upgrading infrastructure and enhancing the green, clean, and scenic landscape. They are also providing tourism training for local residents, organizing more cultural events, traditional craft experiences, and folk games, and strengthening tourism connections.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan