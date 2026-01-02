Mang Den Culture and Tourism Week opens in blaze of color and celebration

The Mang Den Culture and Tourism Week 2026 officially opened last night in Mang Den Commune, Quang Ngai Province, featuring art performances, fireworks, and a host of cultural and tourism activities that mark a festive start to the new year.

Musical performance at the opening ceremony

Last night, in Mang Den Commune, the Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee held the opening ceremony of the Mang Den Culture and Tourism Week with the theme "Pink hues amidst the vast forest."

The Mang Den Culture and Tourism Week takes place from January 1 to 4, 2026, with 9 cultural, culinary, sports, and tourism activities, creating a vibrant atmosphere in the early days of the new year.

The highlights of the week include the opening ceremony combined with an art program and fireworks display to welcome the new year; a hot air balloon festival amidst the blooming flowers; the art program "Mang Den in a new day"; a food and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) fair; and the Mang Den agricultural and medicinal herb market in 2026.

Musical performance

Leaders, residents and visitors at the opening ceremony

Leaders of Quang Ngai Province visit the exhibition booths displaying agricultural products and medicinal herbs in Mang Den.

In particular, within the framework of the Mang Den Culture and Tourism Week, the Pickleball Tournament "Nurturing Green Seeds for Mang Den" will be held. All proceeds from the tournament will be used to purchase Japanese Sakura cherry blossom trees, planted at tourist sites in the area, contributing to creating a green landscape and supporting the local community in developing sustainable tourism.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Y Ngoc, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee, highlighted that Mang Den has firmly established itself as one of Vietnam’s premier destinations, attracting nearly 2 million visitors in 2025, out of approximately 5 million tourists to Quang Ngai Province, and contributing significantly to the province’s tourism revenue of more than VND3,700 billion.

She affirmed the province’s commitment to enhancing the tourism investment environment, optimizing resources, and developing Mang Den into a world-class, sustainably managed eco-tourism and resort destination which is truly a “precious gem” of the Central Highlands and beyond.

In related news, yesterday, the Mang Den Tourist Area welcomed a large number of tourists for sightseeing and relaxation on the first day of the new year.

This was also the first day of the Mang Den Culture and Tourism Week, a four-day event with many cultural and tourism activities. Due to the large influx of tourists, many central roads in the tourist area became crowded, with long queues of vehicles and slow movement.

Tourists flock to Mang Den Tourist Area

Visitors pose for photos beneath the cherry blossoms.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan