“Run to Live 2024” kicks off with over 6,000 runners

More than 6,000 people join the “Run to Live 2024” charity race which takes place in the early morning of March 10. (Photo: SGGP)

Athletes competed in a half marathon in Thu Duc City in HCMC. Runners departed from Ba Son Bridge and finished in Thanh My Loi Park on Tran Bach Dang Street.

Mr. Hoang Linh from District 10 said that he got ready for the race for a long time and was very excited to share the joy of running together with his buddies in the running community.

Ms. Thu Hoai from Phu Nhuan District said that this was her first running race this year. She hoped to have good health and spirit to be ready for a wonderful new year as well as sent best wishes for success to the event.

The Run to Live 2024 took place on March 8-10, 2024 included activities, such as a 1km kid race, race kit distribution, and running race for participants registered in both professional and amateur categories.

The Run to Live 2024 is organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, and Miracle Entertainment Group with the support of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group, the HCMC Athletics Federation, the National Sports Training Center in HCMC, the Military Hospital 175, Thu Duc City’s Center for Culture and Sports, VietRace365.

It aims to raise funds for athletes with disabilities in HCMC and disadvantaged children across the country.

The running race is expected to become a popular event for the running community throughout the country and spread the best motivation for exercising and living a healthy life as well as give meaningful assistance to underprivileged children across the country.

Some images of the race:

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh