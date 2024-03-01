Preparation for Run To Live 2024 nearly finished

The organization board of the running race “Run to Live 2024” had a working session on preparation tasks for the event on February 29.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the presence of representatives of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Public Security of the city, the municipal Transport Department, the Management Board of Thu Thiem new urban area, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, and Miracle Entertainment Group.

More than 6,000 people have registered for participating in the “Run to Live 2024” charity race which is scheduled to take place on March 8-10, 2024.

Athletes will compete in 5km, 10km, and 21km in Thu Duc City. Runners will depart from Ba Son Bridge and finish in Thanh May Loi Park on Tran Bach Dang Street.

The Run to Live 2024 which is scheduled to take place on March 8-10, 2024 includes activities, such as a 1km kid race, race kit distribution, and running race for participants registered in both professional and amateur categories.

A representative of the HCMC Transport Department speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Runners Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Nguyen Thi Oanh, members of the Vietnam national marathon team, who hold the 21-km half marathon record will also participate in the race.

Seven water stations and six medical stations will be placed on the route and an aid station will operate at the event area.

The organization board will also offer a medical examination to participants of race kit distribution when distributing the bibs and race kits on March 9.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi said that the race aims to mark the 49th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2024). The organization board will donate profits from the competition for social activities.

The Run to Live 2024 is supported by the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group, the HCMC Athletics Federation, the National Sports Training Center in HCMC, the Military Hospital 175, Thu Duc City’s Center for Culture and Sports, VietRace365. It aims to raise funds for athletes with disabilities in HCMC and disadvantaged children across the country.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh