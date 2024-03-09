More than 7,000 athletes, runners join “Run To Live” charity race

The organizing committee of the “Run To Live” 2024 race will give two prizes to female and male athletes who break the 21-km national record.

This morning, the organizing board of the “Run To Live” race held a technical meeting and announced prizes for the charity race.

Attending the meeting were representatives of the municipal Department of Information and Communications, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Ho Chi Minh City National Sports Training Center, the Ho Chi Minh City Athletics Federation and top athletics in the half-marathon and long-distance running along with reporters from press agencies across the country.

Permanent Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Head of the Organizing Committee Nguyen Thanh Loi presents bunches of flowers to sponsors. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

Attending the event were three Heads of the Organizing Committee including Permanent Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan and Director of Miracle Entertainment Group Company Vo Minh Tri.

Sponsors receive flowers from the organizers. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

Besides, there were two Deputy Heads including Journalist Thanh Lam and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City National Sports Training Center Pham Thanh Tu, and Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Thanh - representative of Military Hospital 175 (the race's medical support unit) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietrace 365 Company Le Van Duong.

Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and Co-Head of the Organizing Committee of the Run To Live race, speaks at the event. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

Speaking at the program, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and Co-Head of the Organizing Committee of the Run To Live race Nguyen Nam Nhan said that since the beginning of the year, Ho Chi Minh City has organized running events; notably the “Run To Live” race brings humanitarian significance to society and contributes to spreading physical training for everyone.

The "Run To Live 2024" tournament has attracted more than 7,000 athletes competing at distances of five kilometers, ten kilometers and half marathon (21 kilometers).

The runners are provided chip timing to record their achievements as well as racekits. Especially, two national athletes Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Nguyen Thi Oanh will be present on the running track.

The starting and finishing areas are located at Tran Bach Dang Street, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City.

The course map for 10 kilometers distance

The running track area starts from Tran Bach Dang Street, Thu Thiem Ward - Thu Duc City, passing through streets of Mai Chi Tho, Nguyen Co Thach, To Huu, Nguyen Thien Thanh and Ba Son Bridge, Ca Tre Lon Bridge, Diamond Island Bridge and so on.

The course map for 21 kilometers distance

The organizing committee has arranged seven water supply stations, six medical stations on the running track and one medical station near the stage.

This is a large-scale athletics event organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City and Miracle Entertainment Group Company.

The delegates join the technical meeting on March 9 morning. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

The "Run To Live" race is also considered as one of the important events demonstrating responsibility to the community through contributions to the fund of the “Light up Faith - Overcome difficulties to go to school” program of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, through support to disabled athletes in Ho Chi Minh City and projects for the community launched by the Vietnam Volunteer Resources Information Center under the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

The “Run To Live 2024” event takes place on March 8, 9 and 10 garthing more than 7,000 athletes and runners.

By SGGPO- Translated by Huyen Huong