Rain-triggered floods leave 6 dead and missing in Northern Vietnam

At least three people died and three others went missing in the recent wave of downpours which have unleashed floods and landslides across the North Central and Northern regions.

According to reports from the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, by September 29 morning, heavy rains triggered by a tropical depression had killed two people in the North Central region.

In the Northern region, Hoa Binh Province reported one death while Son La Province had three missing.

The Northwestern and Red River Delta regions such as Lao Cai, Son La, Yen Bai, Hoa Binh, Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh and Thai Binh have been damaged by the downpours and flooding.

Additionally, 14,782 hectares of paddy fields, 1,810 hectares of vegetable crops and 24 houses were inundated under floodwater. Sixty houses were isolated, two collapsed and 75 were damaged.

In the Northwestern region, there have been landslides in many traffic roads.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the prolonged wave of heavy rains in the capital city of Hanoi and the Northern region have abated from September 28. The weather has become dry and sunny.

Meantime, the North-Central region, localities from Quang Binh to Khanh Hoa, Central Highlands and Southern regions continue to experience thundery rains, mostly at nighttime.