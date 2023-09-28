Central region to continue to suffer from widespread flooding

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that the recent prolonged and widespread heavy rains caused severe flooding in many localities.

In the province of Thanh Hoa, floodwater and torrential rainfall submerged 891.6 hectares of paddy fields and 520.7 hectares of vegetable crops. Meanwhile, torrential rains also hit several districts of Nghe An Province, inundating 1,600 houses and isolating 830 houses, 40 traffic roads and 76 bridges.

Similarly, downpours isolated six villages in Minh Hoa and Quang Ninh districts in Quang Binh Province. Notably, several sections on the National Highway 15 and inter-rural and inter-communal roads in Minh Hoa District were flooded. By the evening of September 27, floodwaters gradually receded.

From September 24 to September 27, the situation of downpours and floods damaged 1,503 hectares of paddy fields, 3,050 hectares of vegetable and fruit crops, 2,388 cattle and poultry and three floating fish cages in Nghe An Province.

A fishing vessel of Quang Binh Province fishermen was sunk while it anchored. In addition, 993 meters of fences, 160 meters of domestic water pipes and two floating restaurants in Quang Binh Province were swept away by floodwaters.

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control added that the lightning killed a person in Quang Tri and six injured people in Thua Thien- Hue Province.

According to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, on September 27, many places in the North and North Central region experienced downpours under the impact of the post-tropical depression circulation.

Currently, the Southern region has the first signs of high tides early based on the observed water level at Vung Tau Station reaching 3.80 meters on September 27.

It is forecasted that the sea level may reach 3.95 meters on September 28 and up to 4.15 meters in the next couple of days.

It is forecast that the high tides will likely cause flooding in low-lying areas, riverside areas and areas outside the dykes, increasing the risk of saltwater intrusion in the rivers at the coastal areas of the Southern localities.