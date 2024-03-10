Professional runners cross finish line first at “Run To Live 2024” race

Runners Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa finished first in the men's and women’s 21-kilometer categories in the “Run to Live 2024” running race.

Runner Hoang Nguyen Thanh finishes first in the men's 21-kilometer category in the “Run to Live 2024” running race. (Photo: SGGP)



Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa completed the marathon in 1 hour 09 minutes 29 seconds, and 1 hour 17 minutes 40 seconds, respectively.

Pham Thi Hong Le came second with 1 hour 22 minutes in the female half marathon.

Hoang Nguyen Thanh who holds the 21-km half marathon record is a member of the Vietnam national marathon team.

Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa earned a bronze medal for Vietnam in the women's marathon event while Pham Thi Hong Le secured a gold medal in women's 10,000m run at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa comes first in the women's 21-kilometer category with 1 hour 17 minutes 40 seconds. (Photo: SGGP)

More than 6,000 people joined in the “Run to Live 2024” charity race which took place on March 10. Athletes competed in 5km, 10km, and 21km in Thu Duc City. Runners will depart from Ba Son Bridge and finish in Thanh My Loi Park on Tran Bach Dang Street.

The Run to Live 2024 is organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, and Miracle Entertainment Group with the support of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group, the HCMC Athletics Federation, the National Sports Training Center in HCMC, the Military Hospital 175, Thu Duc City’s Center for Culture and Sports, VietRace365.

It aims to raise funds for athletes with disabilities in HCMC and disadvantaged children across the country.

The event’s organizer, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper said that the Run To Live 2024 is also part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh