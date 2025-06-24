PM Pham Minh Chinh leaves for WEF meeting, working visit to China

At the WEF meeting in Tianjin, Vietnam continues to affirm its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation.

At the WEF meeting in Tianjin, Vietnam continues to affirm its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, as well as its proactive and active approach to comprehensive, extensive, and effective international integration.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leaves Hanoi in the early morning of June 24 for the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin and a working visit to China. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left Hanoi in the early morning of June 24 for the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin and a working visit to China.

The June 24-27 trip is made at the invitations of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and WEF President and CEO Børge Brende.

Accompanying PM Chinh are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son; Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son; Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh; Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung; and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh, among others.

The WEF meeting in Tianjin is taking place from June 24-27. It is the WEF's second most important annual event after WEF Davos and serves as a forum for countries to discuss long-term visions and solutions to critical global economic development issues.

At the forum, Vietnam continues to affirm its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, as well as its proactive and active approach to comprehensive, extensive, and effective international integration. Vietnam also extends a strong message of determination and aspiration to enter a new era – the era of national rise.

During the WEF events, PM Pham Minh Chinh and the high-level Vietnamese delegation will participate in discussions to seek solutions to regional and global economic development issues; share Vietnam’s perspectives, vision, and experience; promote the image of the country and the policies of the Party and the State; and foster opportunities for cooperation with governments and businesses.

During the working trip, PM Pham Minh Chinh will also engage in bilateral activities with China to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States on practical collaboration in various fields. These efforts aim to advance the Vietnam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic importance.

VNA