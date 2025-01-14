PM to visit Poland, Czech Republic, attend WEF Annual Meeting in Switzerland

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are set to make official visits to Poland and the Czech Republic as well as attend the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are set to make official visits to Poland and the Czech Republic as well as attend the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos and engage in bilateral meetings in Switzerland.

Taking place from January 15 to 23, these activities are made at the invitations of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamplus