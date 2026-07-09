Science/technology

Science and Technology Ministry, WEF strengthen AI, semiconductor partnership

SGGP

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have reached an agreement to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology and digital transformation.

On July 8, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan met with Maroun Kairouz, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Hanoi to discuss expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor technology and digital transformation.

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Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (R) and World Economic Forum Managing Director Maroun Kairouz exchange commemorative gifts during the meeting. Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology

During the meeting, minister Vu Hai Quan reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to prioritizing AI and semiconductor technology as key drivers of future economic growth.

The minister identified three key challenges that also represent major opportunities for Vietnam, including attracting top talent, developing interoperable data systems and optimizing hardware infrastructure, particularly graphics processing units (GPUs).

He proposed that the WEF strengthen cooperation with Vietnam by connecting the country with global expert networks to support the development of its AI ecosystem, helping small and medium-sized enterprises enhance their digital transformation capabilities, and partnering with Vietnam in organizing events during APEC 2027.

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Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, World Economic Forum Managing Director Maroun Kairouz and delegates attend the meeting. Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology

Managing Director of the WEF Maroun Kairouz praised Vietnam's long-term vision and technology strategy, saying the country has strong potential to become one of the world's 20 largest economies by leveraging its technological strengths.

He added that the WEF is keen to support Vietnam in expanding AI applications across the industrial sector.

The two sides agreed to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the WEF and the Vietnamese Government at an early date. The agreement is expected to serve as an important framework for implementing their cooperation commitments and accelerating the development of Vietnam's digital economy.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ministry of Science and Technology World Economic Forum artificial intelligence semiconductor technology digital transformation APEC 2027 digital economy

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