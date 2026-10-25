Banks commit VND230 trillion for Southeast Region projects

Commercial banks have pledged VND230 trillion across 18 funding agreements to support key infrastructure, energy, and social housing projects, driving the Southeast region's growth through 2030.

Bank representatives present cooperation agreements to businesses at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The State Bank of Vietnam announced on the evening of October 24 that commercial banks and enterprises signed 18 cooperation agreements totaling about VND230 trillion (US$8.9 billion) during a conference on financial resources for the Southeast region's growth.

The agreements were exchanged at the conference titled "The Banking Sector Accompanying the Mobilization of Financial-Banking Resources for the Growth of the Southeast Region in the 2026–2030 Period," held on October 23 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Under one agreement, BIDV and VietinBank will jointly finance PTSC Marine Mechanical Services Co., Ltd. to carry out the EPIC 1 package under the Maydan Mahzam Field Redevelopment Project, with an agreement value of US$2.8 billion.

HDBank and Vikki Bank will jointly finance a consortium comprising REE, HFIC, Sovico, and VinaCapital Holdings to implement the VIFC-HCMC landmark project complex, with an agreement value of VND50 trillion.

Agribank will provide financing to DATP 2-3 Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4 Co., Ltd. for the construction of the expressway section from the Saigon River to Thay Cai Canal, part of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4. The agreement is valued at VND4.867 trillion.

Vietcombank will finance Becamex Corporation’s investment in two social housing projects, Viet Sing Zone 2 and Viet Sing Zone 7, worth VND1.113 trillion.

ACB will provide VND500 billion in financing to Central Pharmaceutical Company No. 2 (Pharimexco) for its pharmaceutical production and business operations.

NCB signed a strategic cooperation agreement and memoranda of understanding to arrange funding and provide financial solutions for two projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex and the Ben Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and Ben Bach Dang public green space project.

The projects and business plans covered by the agreements span multiple sectors, including manufacturing, energy, pharmaceuticals, transport infrastructure, industrial parks, and social housing. Beneficiaries include domestic business consortia, foreign-invested enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

By Hanh Nhung – Translated by Kim Khanh