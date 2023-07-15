PM heads steering committee on implementing Resolution 98

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is the head of the Steering Committee for implementing Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

At a conference on carrying out the newly-approved resolution which was held by the HCMC Party Committee on July 15, Deputy Chief of the Government Office Nguyen Sy Hiep announced a decision No.850 of the Prime Minister on establishing the Steering Committee for implementing Resolution 98.

Under the decision, the steering committee includes 12 members who are leaders of ministries and ministerial-level agencies, including Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen and the Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung will be the deputy heads of the committee.

The Steering Committee is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in urging ministries and relevant departments to implement Resolution 98, studying and proposing the Prime Minister directions and solutions to solve important interdisciplinary issues on the implementation of the Resolution.

The steering committee will also perform the function of helping the Prime Minister to direct, and coordinate with ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and government-attached agencies, and handle important interdisciplinary works related to the implementation of Resolution 98.

The Steering Committee is responsible for directing ministries, departments, and agencies to organize the implementation of the coordination regulation and plan on carrying out the resolution in accordance with the assigned function and missions, coordinate with each other closely and effectively in proposing solutions for implementing the resolution, promptly make reports of difficulties and challenges, propose and submit measures to the competent authorities for consideration and issuance of decisions to solve arising issues.

Additionally, the committee will also direct and urge ministries, departments, and agencies to carry out the assigned tasks in the implementation plan and other tasks related to the resolution. The committee has authorization to invite organizations, experts, and scientists to collect their opinions and advice in the process of directing the implementation of the resolution and perform other specific missions related to the implementation of the resolution that is assigned by the Prime Minister.

The Steering Committee has the function of organizing interdisciplinary coordination between departments to help the Prime Minister to study, direct and solve important interdisciplinary works related to the implementation of Resolution 98.

Attending the event were former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; Le Hong Anh, former Politburo Member and former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat; former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai; Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai; National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai; Former Vietnam Fatherland Front Chairman Huynh Dam; former Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; Major General Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the National Assembly's (NA) Committee for Defense and Security; Chairman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh; Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu.