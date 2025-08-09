Ho Chi Minh City proposes ban on gasoline, diesel vehicles from 2026

At a working session with the HCMC Department of Construction on August 8, the consulting unit for the vehicle emissions control project proposed a pilot program to establish the Low Emission Zone in downtown and Can Gio areas in 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City proposes a ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles from 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

The initiative aims to pave the way for future restrictions on fossil fuel-powered vehicles that fail to meet emission standards.

The downtown area has been identified as a zone with high vehicle density and air pollution levels that often exceed safety thresholds. In contrast, Can Gio was selected for the pilot program in order to protect its UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve and promote sustainable ecotourism development.

According to the proposal, the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in the city center would be bounded by key bridges, including Dien Bien Phu on Bui Huu Nghia Street, Bong on Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Cong Ly, Calmette, Khanh Hoi, and Nguyen Huu Canh. Major arterial roads such as Cach Mang Thang Tam, 3 Thang 2, Le Hong Phong, and Tran Hung Dao would also define the perimeter of the restricted zone.

The implementation roadmap will follow a seven-phase roadmap, beginning in 2025 with the development of the necessary legal framework. By 2030, the city aims to fully enforce LEZ regulations on all private vehicles within the designated zones.

From 2032, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to consider expanding the LEZ to areas within Ring Road 1, further tightening restrictions on high-emission vehicles across a broader urban footprint.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh